Rock Clearing Work Resumes At State Highway 6 Dellows Bluff

Murchison residents and regular users of State Highway 6 need to be ready for night-time travel delays with more rock clearing work planned for Dellows Bluff at the end of this month.

Contractors will be removing dangerous rocks and overhangs from the cliff face. This is the area where rock falls that closed the highway in late July last year.

(Image: SH6 rockfall, July 2022)

The intention is to reduce, as much as possible, the risk of more boulders falling onto the highway.

As this involves blasting to remove unstable rocks and material from the cliff face, brief road closures are needed for safety reasons.

Works Schedule:

Wednesday, 29 March and Thursday, 30 March - 6 pm to 8 pm. (Friday, 31 March will be available as a contingency if works are delayed/weather affected)

The road will be closed at these times while blasting and rock clearance work is done

The road will be open to all traffic outside working hours but subject to 50 km/h temporary speed restriction. This is due to ongoing roadworks on a drop-out site near the rockfall area.

No detours are available.

Emergency services will have access through the site if required

Waka Kotahi wants to thank residents and road users for their cooperation and patience while this vital maintenance work is done. The work has been timed to minimise disruption as much as possible.

Drivers are also asked to respect road work signs and temporary speed limits. This is for your safety and that of our work crews.

