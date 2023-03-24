Detour For SH1 Drivers North Of Winchester, South Canterbury Saturday (tomorrow)

South Canterbury drivers on SH1 will face detours all day Saturday, 25 March as a rail level crossing is repaired near Winchester, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The work will run over 12 hours, 6 am to 6 pm and affect traffic in both directions.

SH1 will be closed at the rail crossing and the northbound and southbound traffic detoured onto local roads.

The detours are split to ensure all traffic including heavy vehicles can be accommodated. Electronic signs are in place to pre-warn people of this closure on Saturday.

If it is wet, this work will be pushed out to the next suitably dry day. Waka Kotahi thanks all drivers for their patience on the detour routes.

Northbound traffic will turn left onto Reilly Road, right onto Hawke Road then left back onto SH1.

Southbound traffic will turn left onto Muff Road, right onto Factory Road, right onto Rise Road then left back onto SH1, close to Winchester.

Updates on this work here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury/roadworks/827187

© Scoop Media

