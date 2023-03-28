Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson Gains Port Of Entry Status For Recreational Craft

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

International recreational boaties can now arrive in Nelson after the marina gained port of entry status with its registration as a Transitional Facility with the Ministry of Primary Industries.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says this is a positive development for local tourism and our marine servicing industries.

“The benefits for Nelson of having port of entry status for international recreational craft is the tourism generated from such visitors, the opportunity for the provisioning and servicing of these boats and the strengthening of our connections and credentials as a maritime-focused city.”

“I know that the standards ports and marinas need to meet to gain this status are particularly high, for good reason, so congratulations to our NCC Marina team who worked to achieve this for Nelson.”

This summer, Nelson Marina processed 12 clearances for craft entering New Zealand under special approval.

“We have previously been able to get the odd vessel in through special approvals but this new status means we have standard processes for the immigration, customs and biosecurity clearances," says Mayor Nick. "I am confident we will get many more international vessels coming here when word gets out of this new status."

The new status aligns with Mayor Nick’s goal of doing more with, and making more of, Nelson’s connections with the sea.

“This is just one step in my broader ambitions to expand the services and facilities at our Nelson Marina. We are also making progress on the upgrade of the Travel Lift from 44 tonnes to 110 tonnes with a proposed investment of $1.6m approved to go out in the draft Annual Plan.”

Nelson Marina Manager Nigel Skeggs says achieving the status was a considerable undertaking.

“To be a designated port of entry you must show that you can meet stringent biosecurity standards and be registered as a Transitional Facility with the Ministry of Primary Industries.

“Our team has worked hard with our border agencies and Port Nelson to meet those standards and we are overjoyed that Nelson is now able to receive international visitors. It’s a bit of a coup for the local economy as people who arrive by sea will come and spend money in our city’s cafes, restaurants and retail businesses.”

To become an approved Transitional Facility, the Nelson Marina team, which is part of Nelson City Council after management of the marina was brought ‘in-house’ in 2021, combined with Port Nelson to upgrade the Travel Lift that lifts vessels out of the water for inspection and cleaning. Screens and gates were added to ensure that no marine pests can escape into the environment.

The facility has been inspected and certified and will be audited every six months by the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI). Marina staff have also been trained as Transitional Facility Operators and are now able to clean vessels that require it before being granted entry.

Overseas vessels arriving in Nelson go directly to the customs jetty in Nelson Marina where they will present to customs and immigration. Once cleared they will be inspected by MPI. If there is any biofouling growth that is of concern, MPI will inform Nelson Marina and the vessel will come directly to the Travel Lift. Marina staff will clean the vessel before it is inspected again by MPI and released to cruise NZ.

Costs for this are paid for by the vessel owner.

Nelson is one of eight ports and marinas where recreational vessels, yachts and small craft can arrive in New Zealand.

Opua

  • Whangārei

Auckland (Westhaven marina)

Auckland Harbour Viaduct marina and Silo Park marina

Tauranga (Vessel Works precinct)

Picton

Nelson

Lyttelton

