MTFJ Youth Appeal For Job Placements

Ben Fowler and Joel Kirkwood have proved they can put in the hard yards for their community — now they need the support of Hurunui businesses to help them into the local workforce.

Joel (16) and Ben (18) are members of the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) programme, a Ministry of Social Development initiative that connects local businesses with youth, creating sustainable opportunities for both parties.

Through MTFJ, Ben and Joel have tackled jobs that would deter many others, including waterblasting and painting the Amberley campground toilets, and weeding around native plantings. They appreciate the many benefits of the programme.

“MTFJ teaches you skills and you meet new people from different backgrounds,” said Ben. “It gets you up in the morning.”

Joel appreciates the qualifications that the programme delivers and he enjoys the hands-on nature of the work. “I’ve done a First Aid course and I’ve learnt bricklaying.”

Hurunui District Council MTFJ Programme Co-ordinator Prudence Roberts said the programme aims to provide young people with career pathways or insights into better futures.

“Both Joel and Ben have great resumes through their involvement with MTFJ. Ben’s about to start his First Aid course, and they’ve both attained their Learner’s Licence through the programme. MTFJ offers wrap-around support and this also includes support for defensive driving courses.

“Some of the biggest challenges for youth in rural areas are physical isolation and access to transport, things which urban youth take for granted,” said Prudence.

Both Ben and Joel would love an opportunity to take their career aspirations to the next level. For Joel, that is becoming a fully qualified builder and he is looking for an apprenticeship through a local business to kickstart his dream. Ben is keen to start an electrical apprenticeship.

“My long-term goal is to be financially stable and able to support my mum and sister,” said Ben, and Joel agrees that family comes first in his goals.

“Joel and Ben have proved they are work ready,” said Prudence. “It’s been great to see them grow to their potential. They are both loyal to the district and we would love to connect them to local businesses so they can continue to grow their skills, ideally through apprenticeships, although they are both keen to try their hands at anything.”

