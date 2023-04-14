Arrests Made In Tikipunga Following Aggravated Robbery
Friday, 14 April 2023, 12:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people have been arrested and charged in relation to
an aggravated robbery in Tikipunga earlier this
week.
Police responded to reports of a robbery at a
commercial address on Paramount Parade, Tikipunga, around
5.20pm on Monday 10 April.
Yesterday, Whangarei Police
executed search warrants and located a large quantity of
stolen cigarettes.
Two young people were arrested and
will appear before the Youth Court today.
Police would
still like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the
incident.
If you can help, please call 105 and quote
file number 230410/9478.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
