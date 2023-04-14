Arrests Made In Tikipunga Following Aggravated Robbery

Two people have been arrested and charged in relation to an aggravated robbery in Tikipunga earlier this week.

Police responded to reports of a robbery at a commercial address on Paramount Parade, Tikipunga, around 5.20pm on Monday 10 April.

Yesterday, Whangarei Police executed search warrants and located a large quantity of stolen cigarettes.

Two young people were arrested and will appear before the Youth Court today.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the incident.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 230410/9478.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

