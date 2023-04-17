Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wet Weather And Warm Nights

Monday, 17 April 2023, 1:37 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Monday 17 - Thursday 20 April
 

A large high to the east of the country, which was responsible for the relatively dry weekend weather, is expected to move away early this week, making way for a front to move up the South Island on Tuesday. This front will bring a period of heavy rain and MetService has issued Heavy Rain Watches and Warnings for western and northern parts of the South Island.

Heavy Rain Warnings are in force for the ranges of Westland south of Otira from Tuesday morning, and northwest Tasman from Tuesday afternoon. Heavy Rain Watches are in force for Fiordland from Tuesday morning, the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers from Tuesday morning, the ranges of Buller and Westland north of Otira from midday Tuesday, and the Richmond and Bryant Ranges, the Rai Valley, and northern parts of the Marlborough Sounds from Tuesday evening.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen says, “The front is then expected to bring rain to the lower North Island on Wednesday before it weakens away on Thursday.”

The upper North Island can expect to remain under showery northeasterly conditions throughout the week. This northeasterly wind flow has another effect: it is dragging warm air from the north down over New Zealand giving rise to warmer than average temperatures for this time of year. Most noticeable will be the warm minimum temperatures across the North Island.

Owen says, “there won’t be any significant cooling between day and night, it will feel quite muggy overnight.” Most North Island minimums will be 5-7°C warmer than average, with many places likely to remain in the high teens overnight. Autumn is typically a very changeable season and it is not uncommon to see both warm and cold outbreaks at this time of year, this will still be a noticeably warm week ahead. If you have already piled up your bed with Winter blankets you’ll be needing to put them away again for a while, the muggy air sticks around until a cold front brings a change of airmass over the weekend.

The east coast of the South Island will be the place to be for outdoor activities this week, once the rain from Tuesday’s front passes through they are in line for a few days of settled weather with temperatures around average for this time of year.

Towards the end of the week an active trough is expected to approach New Zealand, bringing another spell of wet and windy weather. There is a risk of heavy rain and northeasterly gales associated with this system (https://www.metservice.com/warnings/severe-weather-outlook) so make sure you keep up to date with latest forecasts at www.metservice.com

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Ghastly Mayor, And The Water Reforms


By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>


 
 


Government: Smaller Class Sizes To Improve Teaching And Learning Outcomes
The Government is reducing class sizes in the latter primary and intermediate school years to improve education outcomes for kids, Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced today... More>>


Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>


Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’
The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>


Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 