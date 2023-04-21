Waikato Police arrest 10 in relation to recent burglaries

Waikato West Response Manager, Acting Senior Sergeant Leo Belay

North Waikato Police have arrested and charged 10 people for separate burglaries over the last fortnight.

These incidents were predominantly in the Huntly and Te Kauwhata areas.

The burglaries have ranged from commercial premises to residential dwellings and farms. Property recovered includes tractors, motorbikes, machinery, general store goods and personal items.

All offenders have been, or are in the process of being placed before the courts with some facing multiple charges.

Also in the same period, Te Kauwhata Police carried out search warrants resulting in the arrest of two offenders on five charges relating to methamphetamine.

Police seized methamphetamine and cash during these search warrants.

“These results are a direct reflection of the hard work that the frontline officers have put in and their commitment to holding these offenders accountable” says Acting Senior Sergeant Leo Belay.

Police are following strong lines of enquiry to locate remaining suspects.

Waikato West Police want to thank the community for their assistance and for providing information that have led to these arrests.

Our communities can help us crack down on crime by reporting incidents - where there is criminal or anti-social behaviour occurring right now, call 111.

Other information can be reported to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

