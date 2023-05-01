Heavy Rain From The North To Continue Through The Week

Covering period of Monday 01 - Thursday 04 November

MetService is forecasting heavy rain for many parts of the country this week as weather systems coming from the north bring moisture laden air to Aotearoa New Zealand.

A feed of subtropical air is currently producing heavy rain over Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty today (Monday). This band of rain is expected to move eastwards over northern Tairāwhiti/Gisborne tonight before moving back towards the west tomorrow night. Orange Heavy Rain Warnings are in place for these regions.

Since Sunday morning until midday today, 278mm of rain has been recorded at Pinnacles Hut in the Coromandel Range, with lesser amounts along the coast (59mm at Whitianga Airport). The highest amount recorded in Northland during this time was at Kaikohe with 227mm, while several other stations recorded 100-150mm. Meanwhile, 40-50mm of rain fell across Auckland city.

Though the wet weather in Auckland and Northland through the weekend has eased, there is the risk of another period of heavy rain in these areas from Wednesday, which may affect the Coromandel as well.

“MetService is keeping a close eye on this rain band, but there is still some uncertainty surrounding the details of when and where the heaviest rain will fall later this week. Kiwis should keep an eye on updates to the MetService Severe Weather Warnings as the situation evolves,” advises MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan.

Looking further south, the West Coast and northwestern Tasman can expect bursts of heavy rain throughout the week as low pressure systems roll in from the Tasman Sea. Orange Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches are in place, as well as a Strong Wind Watch for northeasterly winds affecting southern Westland tomorrow. In comparison, the east of the South Island from Canterbury southwards will have mostly dry and settled weather this week.

Temperatures this week are well above average for the start of May. Across the North Island, temperatures are expected to stay in the high teens overnight throughout the week. “Many places across both islands will have overnight temperatures more than 6 degrees warmer than usual, so the extra blankets might need to go back in the cupboard for a while”, adds Corrigan.

© Scoop Media

