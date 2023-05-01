Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heavy Rain From The North To Continue Through The Week

Monday, 1 May 2023, 1:36 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Monday 01 - Thursday 04 November

MetService is forecasting heavy rain for many parts of the country this week as weather systems coming from the north bring moisture laden air to Aotearoa New Zealand.

A feed of subtropical air is currently producing heavy rain over Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty today (Monday). This band of rain is expected to move eastwards over northern Tairāwhiti/Gisborne tonight before moving back towards the west tomorrow night. Orange Heavy Rain Warnings are in place for these regions.

Since Sunday morning until midday today, 278mm of rain has been recorded at Pinnacles Hut in the Coromandel Range, with lesser amounts along the coast (59mm at Whitianga Airport). The highest amount recorded in Northland during this time was at Kaikohe with 227mm, while several other stations recorded 100-150mm. Meanwhile, 40-50mm of rain fell across Auckland city.

Though the wet weather in Auckland and Northland through the weekend has eased, there is the risk of another period of heavy rain in these areas from Wednesday, which may affect the Coromandel as well.

“MetService is keeping a close eye on this rain band, but there is still some uncertainty surrounding the details of when and where the heaviest rain will fall later this week. Kiwis should keep an eye on updates to the MetService Severe Weather Warnings as the situation evolves,” advises MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan.

Looking further south, the West Coast and northwestern Tasman can expect bursts of heavy rain throughout the week as low pressure systems roll in from the Tasman Sea. Orange Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches are in place, as well as a Strong Wind Watch for northeasterly winds affecting southern Westland tomorrow. In comparison, the east of the South Island from Canterbury southwards will have mostly dry and settled weather this week.

Temperatures this week are well above average for the start of May. Across the North Island, temperatures are expected to stay in the high teens overnight throughout the week. “Many places across both islands will have overnight temperatures more than 6 degrees warmer than usual, so the extra blankets might need to go back in the cupboard for a while”, adds Corrigan.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of “Greedflation”


Even though inflation has peaked – it fell to 6.7% last week – we are still being told to expect high interest rates to persist well into 2024, or beyond. This is despite the lack of evidence that household spending and wage growth justify the Reserve Bank’s determination to keep on clobbering low and middle income households with high interest rates as the best (and so far, only) remedy for the cost of living crisis. This hammering away at household spending – and at employment – assumes that the main cost-of-living drivers are all lined up on the demand side of the economy... More>>


 
 

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record
The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. “The recent release of benefit statistics... More>>

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:



SAFE For Animals: New Zealand Makes History By Becoming The First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea
Live export by sea will be finally banned this weekend, on 30 April 2023. The milestone will be marked with celebratory events across the country... More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 