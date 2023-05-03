Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

It’s Official — Hurunui Is A Welcoming And Inclusive District

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

Hurunui’s status as a welcoming and inclusive district has been made official.

Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black signed the Welcoming Communities Statement of Commitment in Council’s Chambers on Tuesday 18 April.

The signing completes Council’s Stage 1 accreditation for Hurunui as a Welcoming Community.

Hurunui District Marie Black acknowledged the ceremonial signing as a milestone for the district.

“Welcoming Communities provides our district with the opportunity to build on our gains in creating a vibrant community where all have the opportunity to participate in civic life,” Mayor Black said.

“It’s brilliant to see Hurunui getting to this point in the programme. By affirming our council’s position today to agree to work as one community, newcomers to the district will be supported to develop wider ownership and an important sense of place for their new community.”

Hurunui joined the nationwide Welcoming Communities – Te Waharoa ki ngā Hapori programme last year. The programme is led by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) in collaboration with the Ministry of Ethnic Communities and the Human Rights Commission, and brings together local government and communities to make places more welcoming for newcomers, migrants and international students, with funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Hurunui District Council Welcoming Communities facilitator Natalie Paterson said joining the network of 31 other councils signed up to the programme provides a valuable opportunity to pool resources and ideas.

“It’s great to look at how similar communities in the South Island, which have similar demographics, are navigating this space,” said Paterson. “In Hurunui, we’ve been asking our migrants ‘what is missing in this space?’.”

Paterson said a Welcoming Communities advisory group had been set up last year to drive the development of a welcoming plan for Hurunui.

“The next step is to get out to our communities and do a stock take of where the needs are and to listen to our newcomers’ and migrants’ experiences,” said Paterson.

Advisory group member Sandy Velmonte, who originally hails from the Philippines, said that arriving in a new country was never easy.

“Going on holiday to another country is hard enough, never mind working and living in a new country. My family was fortunate to have had so much help but not every migrant is as lucky. This programme will make migrants’ lives so much easier,” Velmonte said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hollywood Writers’ Strike


Capitalism has a habit of throwing up business models that disrupt business as usual, but that are not sustainable. Uber for instance, couldn’t provide a cut price taxi service forever, at the expense of its drivers. Sooner or later, they were bound to revolt. Spotify is another case in point. Since 2018, the business media has had doubts about the viability of Spotify’s business model... More>>


 
 


Government: $56 Million For Projects Supporting Waterway Restoration And Protection

More than $56 million of funding over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be fully rolled out across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland

Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period. More>>


SAFE For Animals: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April 2023, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy

The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement that the transport support package will end in June. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 