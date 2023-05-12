Council Slams Inquiry Report Into Land Use
Friday, 12 May 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Recommendations released today around land use in our
region have been slammed by Mayor Rehette
Stoltz.
“We are extremely disappointed in the
findings of the panel and we fundamentally disagree with
several recommendations in the report.
“We also have
serious concerns with the unsubstantiated commentary in the
report as well as commentary which is outside the scope of
the inquiry’s Terms of Reference.
“We went into
this inquiry in good faith with a view to working to ensure
that in implementing the recommendations, we had the best
interests of our community at heart. This is incredibly
disappointing.”
“I will be talking to Ministers
about the report and will not be commenting further until
these discussions have
occurred.”
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>