Council Slams Inquiry Report Into Land Use

Recommendations released today around land use in our region have been slammed by Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

“We are extremely disappointed in the findings of the panel and we fundamentally disagree with several recommendations in the report.

“We also have serious concerns with the unsubstantiated commentary in the report as well as commentary which is outside the scope of the inquiry’s Terms of Reference.

“We went into this inquiry in good faith with a view to working to ensure that in implementing the recommendations, we had the best interests of our community at heart. This is incredibly disappointing.”

“I will be talking to Ministers about the report and will not be commenting further until these discussions have occurred.”

