Update: Search for Joseph Ahuriri

The investigation into the whereabouts of missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri continues.

Police is working with GNS Science, which is suppling search equipment that will allow us to search below the silt level.

A drone with a magnetometer attached will be deployed to an area of interest north of Napier over the next couple of weeks.

The equipment should be able to define large submerged metallic objects and provide possible locations for further investigation.

Extensive land and water-based searches to date have not located Joseph or his vehicle.

Regular contact has been maintained with his family who have been kept up-to-date with the investigation.

Police continue to work hard to locate Joseph and appreciate the assistance from people who have come forward with information and CCTV footage.

Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Police by calling 105 or going online to 105.police.govt.nz using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 230225/2804.

