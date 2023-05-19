Newtown Fire Update: Man Charged With Two Counts Of Arson

Wellington Police have this afternoon arrested a man in relation to the fire at Loafers Lodge in Newtown on Monday night.

The man has been charged with two counts of arson and is scheduled to appear in Wellington District Court on Friday 19 May, 2023.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing and Police have not ruled out further, more serious charges in relation to the deaths at the scene.

Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Dion Bennett is confident that Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to provide further comment at this stage.

