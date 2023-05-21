Fish & Game Calls For Support To Farm Recovery Effort

Fish & Game is calling on anglers and hunters to reach out to farmers still cleaning up from the devastation of cyclone events earlier in the year.

Chief executive Corina Jordan says many landowners are still struggling to get their lives and livelihoods back on track.

"We’ve just had the Opening of the game bird season when traditionally thousands of Kiwis were welcomed onto farms to hunt.

"Many of our anglers also rely on the generosity of landowners letting them access fishing spots across private property.

"It’d be great to see that hospitality and goodwill shown by the rural community being repaid."

Jordan says she has been contacted by anglers and hunters, as well as Fish & Game staff, enquiring about how they could volunteer to lend a hand.

"We’ve been in contact with Federated Farmers and other primary industry groups and what’s clear is that donations are still very much needed, as well as voluntary labour to assist with fixing farm infrastructure.

"Anglers and hunters who want to lend a hand to the ongoing recovery effort should reach out to the Rural Support Trust or register as a volunteer with the Farmy Army which is being coordinated by Federated Farmers."

Jacob Lucas, Nelson Marlborough Fish & Game officer, says angling and hunting volunteers have put in hundreds of hours helping with farm clean ups across the region in the last two years.

"Everyone enjoys the day out, even though the task of removing debris from fences is hard work.

"But the mental weight that is lifted off landowners when they see tasks completed like their fences cleared is huge. It means they can focus on other jobs around the property or getting the farm operation back up and running."

Federated Farmers executive member and Wellington Fish & Game councillor Richard McIntyre says the support from the organisation is greatly appreciated.

"Anglers and hunters have a fair bit in common with farmers - a shared love of the outdoors, the land and the environment.

"There is still much more work that needs to be done to get these farms back on track. Mobilising some of the angling and hunting community to lend a hand would be greatly appreciated by farmers in affected areas."

More information on how to get involved in the cyclone recovery effort can be found on the Rural Support Trust website ( https://www.rural-support.org.nz/Adverse-Events/Flood) and Federated Farmers homepage (fedfarm.org.nz).

