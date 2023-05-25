Update - Fatal Crash, SH1, Hunterville - Central

Police can confirm one person has died following a single-vehicle crash on

State Highway 1, Hunterville this afternoon.

The crash was reported at 12.20pm.

Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

