Update - Fatal Crash, SH1, Hunterville - Central
Thursday, 25 May 2023, 7:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a
single-vehicle crash on
State Highway 1, Hunterville this
afternoon.
The crash was reported at
12.20pm.
Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died
at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
