Information Sought Following Assault, Napier

Detective Glen Yule, Eastern District Organised Crime Unit:

Napier Police are appealing for information following an assault on Saturday

27 May.

Police were called at about 10.30pm after three people were allegedly

assaulted outside an event on Todd Street.

Two vehicles with a number of occupants approached and assaulted the three

men.

One of the victims fled the scene and subsequently called Police.

The victim told Police he saw the other victims being bundled into one of the

two cars before leaving the area.

As a precaution, the victim was assessed by ambulance and taken to Hawke’s

Bay Hospital. Thankfully, he did not sustain serious injuries.

This victim did not know the other parties involved; therefore, their

injuries are unknown.

Police are working to establish the circumstances of the assault and would

like to speak with anyone who has witnessed the incident.

If you have any information that can assist Police with our enquiries, please

contact us on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update

Report’, referencing file number 230528/1394.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

