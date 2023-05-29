Information Sought Following Assault, Napier
Detective Glen Yule, Eastern District Organised Crime Unit:
Napier Police are appealing for information
following an assault on Saturday
27 May.
Police
were called at about 10.30pm after three people were
allegedly
assaulted outside an event on Todd Street.
Two vehicles with a number of occupants
approached and assaulted the three
men.
One of the victims fled the scene and subsequently called Police.
The victim told Police he saw the other
victims being bundled into one of the
two cars before leaving the area.
As a precaution, the victim was
assessed by ambulance and taken to Hawke’s
Bay Hospital. Thankfully, he did not sustain serious injuries.
This victim did not know the other parties
involved; therefore, their
injuries are unknown.
Police are working to establish the
circumstances of the assault and would
like to speak with anyone who has witnessed the incident.
If you have any
information that can assist Police with our enquiries,
please
contact us on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update
Report’, referencing file number 230528/1394.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.