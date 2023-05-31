Expressions Of Interest For Clearing Large Woody Debris

Gisborne District Council invites anyone in Tairāwhiti who has the capacity, capability, and the right equipment to get large woody debris out of our waterways to get in touch -- soon.

Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says expressions of interest (EOI) in doing this work are being asked from our community over the next two weeks.

“We need to understand how well-placed local contractors are in our region to work with Council to carry out this work, how soon they can do it over the next 12 months, and the method they have for treating the wood afterwards – for example, will it be chipped or some other method.”

Ms Thatcher Swann says large woody debris refers to fallen trees, branches or other wood material accumulated in waterways around the region -- whether it got there naturally or through man-made factors.

“We need our waterways clear ahead of the next heavy rain event and the Government has invested heavily to get this done.

“This work is to reduce risk, safeguard our community and protect the integrity of critical infrastructure in waterways,” says Ms Thatcher Swann.

After the EOI submission period, interested parties may be contacted by GDC to discuss potential contracts to undertake services within the Tairāwhiti region.

Any questions around this need to be emailed to CL.Approvals@gdc.govt.nz by 4pm, Monday 5 June Any Expression of Interest needs to be emailed (only) to CL.Approvals@gdc.govt.nz by 5pm, Friday 9 June.

More information can be found on our website: Large woody debris extraction and treatment | Gisborne District Council (gdc.govt.nz)

Information can also be found on GETS – the Government’s portal for EOIs.

© Scoop Media

