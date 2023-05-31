Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Expressions Of Interest For Clearing Large Woody Debris

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:55 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Gisborne District Council invites anyone in Tairāwhiti who has the capacity, capability, and the right equipment to get large woody debris out of our waterways to get in touch -- soon.

Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says expressions of interest (EOI) in doing this work are being asked from our community over the next two weeks.

“We need to understand how well-placed local contractors are in our region to work with Council to carry out this work, how soon they can do it over the next 12 months, and the method they have for treating the wood afterwards – for example, will it be chipped or some other method.”

Ms Thatcher Swann says large woody debris refers to fallen trees, branches or other wood material accumulated in waterways around the region -- whether it got there naturally or through man-made factors.

“We need our waterways clear ahead of the next heavy rain event and the Government has invested heavily to get this done.

“This work is to reduce risk, safeguard our community and protect the integrity of critical infrastructure in waterways,” says Ms Thatcher Swann.

After the EOI submission period, interested parties may be contacted by GDC to discuss potential contracts to undertake services within the Tairāwhiti region.

  1. Any questions around this need to be emailed to CL.Approvals@gdc.govt.nz by 4pm, Monday 5 June
  2. Any Expression of Interest needs to be emailed (only) to CL.Approvals@gdc.govt.nz by 5pm, Friday 9 June.

More information can be found on our website: Large woody debris extraction and treatment | Gisborne District Council (gdc.govt.nz)

Information can also be found on GETS – the Government’s portal for EOIs.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Sending Mixed Messages Out On Purpose

National has developed a novel election strategy. It involves being both for and against almost every issue that comes down the pike. National Party leader Christopher Luxon opposes the bi-lingual use of te reo in the naming of government departments. Dutifully, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown has also opposed the addition of te reo to road signage on the grounds that this would be “confusing.” Yet as soon the media began reporting about National’s dog-whistling to racists, Chris Bishop emerged to “clarify” that National had no problem “in principle” with using te reo on public signage. More>>



 
 

Government: Supporting A Strong Future For Screen Sector

The Government is making it easier for the screen sector to access support in order to attract more domestic and international film productions to help grow the economy. More>>


Labour Congress 2023: Chris Hipkins Speech

126 days ago I had the tremendous honour of becoming the Leader of the Labour Party and three days after that the enormous privilege of being sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister. More>>


National: Benefit Numbers Projected To Rise

The Budget shows a concerning rise in benefit numbers in the next two years, National’s Social Development & Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. More>>


Government: New Campaign Suggests Energy Saving Tips

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has launched a new public information campaign to help Kiwis keep their homes warm and dry with lower power bills this winter. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 