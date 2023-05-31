Newtown Fire - Update

Everyone Police knows to have been resident in Loafers Lodge, Newtown at the time of the fire on May 16 has now been accounted for, and this number sits at 99.

As stated on Saturday, Police can confirm the total number of deceased is five.

The scene examination as it relates to the criminal and Coronial investigation is expected to wrap up on Friday, following which the scene will be blessed and handed over to Fire and Emergency NZ.

