Newtown Fire - Update
Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 12:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Everyone Police knows to have been resident in Loafers
Lodge, Newtown at the time of the fire on May 16 has now
been accounted for, and this number sits at 99.
As
stated on Saturday, Police can confirm the total number of
deceased is five.
The scene examination as it relates
to the criminal and Coronial investigation is expected to
wrap up on Friday, following which the scene will be blessed
and handed over to Fire and Emergency
NZ.
