King’s Birthday Weekend

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 2:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The message remains the same - we urge every road user to drive carefully and stay patient on the roads this long weekend, and every other day of the year.

Many Kiwis will be making the most of the King’s Birthday weekend and we want everyone travelling near or far to reach their destinations and back again safely.

Superintendent Steve Greally, Director of National Road Policing Centre says Police will have an active and visible presence throughout our roading network to deter any risky behaviours that lead to deaths and further road trauma.

“We all have a responsibility when it comes to road safety and as part of Police’s responsibility, I can’t stress enough to everyone the importance of driving carefully and staying patient and alert on our roads no matter what time of the year it is.

“Our role is to prevent offending and enforce the law, so you can expect to see our frontline anywhere and at any time patrolling our roads.”

Superintendent Greally said Police can’t be everywhere all the time, although would continue focusing on the four main behaviours that lead to death and serious injury on our roads.

“People driving too fast for the conditions, driving while impaired by either alcohol, drugs, or fatigue, driving while distracted – including using a mobile phone – and not being properly restrained are all causes we see too often in our roads and continues to be a regular focus for our team throughout the country."

In addition, Superintendent Greally encouraged people not to become complacent and to drive to the conditions as the weather can often present another complicating factor for drivers.

“At this time of year, the weather is unpredictable and it’s generally worse than other times of the year. Please remember to check your speeds and to watch your following distances. When the weather is terrible you need space and time to react."

If you see poor driving please call 111 or *555 and we will respond with urgency where we can.

