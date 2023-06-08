Explore Pōneke By E-bike

Wellington City Council introduced an inaugural e-bike tour earlier this year – it was such a success, a series of bookable tours will be a regular fixture on the Pōneke calendar.

The popular creative spaces tour in January will be recreated in a similar format with two upcoming free guided tours along Wellington’s newest sections of bike network, and bookings are open now.

The Rainbow Ride e-bike tour is on Friday 30 June, 1pm-4pm. Join this free, fun, informative, guided e-bike tour of Wellington sites that are significant to our rainbow community, including the Rainbow Room at Parliament, LAGANZ in our National Library, Thistle Inn, Katherine Mansfield House, Henry Holland's grave/statue, The Peacock, Aunty Dana’s Op shop, the Wellington Zoo and more.

The Stunning Street Artworks e-bike tour is on Saturday 8 July,1pm – 4pm. Discover some of our city’s remarkable street artworks and murals and meet some of the talented artists who painted them.

Murals on the tour include 'Kaiota' by Ariki Brightwell (artist talk), 'Ngā Kakano' by Johnson Witehira, 'Waimapihi' by Izzy Joy (artist talk), 'Trust the Process' by Miriama Grace-Smith and Fluro, 'St James mural' by Keri Mei Zagrobelna and Tina Rae Carter (artist talk), and more.

The upcoming tours align with Council’s Aho Tini 2030 Arts, Culture, and Creativity and Tūpiki Ora strategies – connecting people, making toi Māori more visible, and telling the stories of our city.

The tours are carefully designed to be enjoyed at a relaxed pace, to give e-biking a go, to enjoy a carbon-free way to explore our city’s stories and meet others, in a fun environment.

Spaces on tours are limited, but Council will run more tours if there is demand.

The tours start at Switched On Bikes on Queen’s Wharf, with free e-bikes and helmets for those who need them, they run for 3-4 hours visiting relevant sites for each tour.

To book your place or find out more information visit wellington.govt.nz/ebike-tours or email arts@wcc.govt.nz.

