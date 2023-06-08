Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Explore Pōneke By E-bike

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 12:21 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council introduced an inaugural e-bike tour earlier this year – it was such a success, a series of bookable tours will be a regular fixture on the Pōneke calendar.

The popular creative spaces tour in January will be recreated in a similar format with two upcoming free guided tours along Wellington’s newest sections of bike network, and bookings are open now.

The Rainbow Ride e-bike tour is on Friday 30 June, 1pm-4pm. Join this free, fun, informative, guided e-bike tour of Wellington sites that are significant to our rainbow community, including the Rainbow Room at Parliament, LAGANZ in our National Library, Thistle Inn, Katherine Mansfield House, Henry Holland's grave/statue, The Peacock, Aunty Dana’s Op shop, the Wellington Zoo and more.

The Stunning Street Artworks e-bike tour is on Saturday 8 July,1pm – 4pm. Discover some of our city’s remarkable street artworks and murals and meet some of the talented artists who painted them.

Murals on the tour include 'Kaiota' by Ariki Brightwell (artist talk), 'Ngā Kakano' by Johnson Witehira, 'Waimapihi' by Izzy Joy (artist talk), 'Trust the Process' by Miriama Grace-Smith and Fluro, 'St James mural' by Keri Mei Zagrobelna and Tina Rae Carter (artist talk), and more.

The upcoming tours align with Council’s Aho Tini 2030 Arts, Culture, and Creativity and Tūpiki Ora strategies – connecting people, making toi Māori more visible, and telling the stories of our city.

The tours are carefully designed to be enjoyed at a relaxed pace, to give e-biking a go, to enjoy a carbon-free way to explore our city’s stories and meet others, in a fun environment.

Spaces on tours are limited, but Council will run more tours if there is demand.

The tours start at Switched On Bikes on Queen’s Wharf, with free e-bikes and helmets for those who need them, they run for 3-4 hours visiting relevant sites for each tour.

To book your place or find out more information visit wellington.govt.nz/ebike-tours or email arts@wcc.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Red Tape & Nicky Hager’s Regal Reward


Not for the first time, David Seymour looks like an answer to a non-existent problem. Reportedly, ACT is promising to establish a Ministry of Regulations to cut through all that bureaucracy and red tape. Seymour is promising to create a whole new bureaucracy, presumably one blessed with its own secretariat, office space, and highly paid Minister. More>>



 
 

Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024. More>>


Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>


National: Wood’s Airport Shares Raise Major Trust Issues

Michael Wood appears to have committed multiple breaches of the Cabinet Manual over his undisclosed holding of Auckland Airport shares while Minister of Transport. More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says. More>>


Government: National Space Policy Launched

The next "giant leap" in New Zealand’s space journey has been taken today with the launch of the National Space Policy, Economic Development Minister Barbara Edmonds announced. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 