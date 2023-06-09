Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Provisional Maps For Flood Risk Land

Friday, 9 June 2023, 5:06 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Provisional maps have been released today that show the areas in our region that fall under the Government’s three categories of future risk when it comes to flooding and landslides.

The categories were announced last month by the Government, with Category 3 being the most severely affected land.

Last week the Recovery Coordination Centre contacted all property owners whose homes were identified as high confidence Category 3.

This week around 1000 property owners who have homes or land indicatively identified in Category 2 will be sent a letter to inform them about their properties.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says property owners who fall under Catergory 2 and 3 still have an uncertain time.

“We’ve been told to expect that these maps could still change.

“Further hazard assessment work still needs to be done within Category 2, and some properties could shift within Category 2 or even be shifted to Category 3 or 1.

“If your property is affected you will receive a letter or email from the Recovery Coordination Centre. These letters will tell you why your house is affected and what that means.”

Category 2 has three sub-categories:

  • 2C Which means community-level interventions can manage future severe weather event risks
  • 2P Which means property-level interventions are needed to manage future severe weather event risk
  • 2A Which means these properties will have the potential to require both community-level and property-level interventions, but significant further assessment is required.

For those in Category 1 who were yellow stickered, once repairs have been made and Council has undertaken the necessary inspections, these properties may be lived in.

“As part of the recovery process we’ve made it clear we would communicate directly with our most impacted communities,” says Mayor Stoltz.

“This is unchartered territory for how Aotearoa New Zealand deals with natural disasters of this scale.

“We understand this may be a stressful time for property owners and we want to be able to provide affected owners with as much information as possible.

“While we don’t yet have all the answers, we will share information when the Government rolls out its approach. We expect to hear what that is by the end of the month,” says Mayor Stoltz.

A process is also underway to engage with Māori land owners, including an appropriate process for whenua Māori.

Council will be hosting community hui starting next week with specific dates and venues to be advised.

They’ll be held at Te Karaka, Waipaoa, Waimata Valley, Manutuke, Tolaga Bay and in the city. Drop-in centres at Council are being planned for next week also.

Keep an eye on our website and facebook for further information.

To view the maps online and read more about the Government’s three categories and Q & As related to these please see Council’s website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Saudi Sports-Washing

Since sport is our global religion, it isn’t surprising that the theocratic Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken the redemptive power of sportswashing to the point where its massive investment in professional sports may be hoodwinking the West into overlooking the Kingdom’s terrible human rights record. More>>



 
 

Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>


Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024. More>>


Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops. More>>


Government: NZ Well Placed As Economy Affects Govt Books

The Government books are reflecting a further moderation in economic activity, although NZ is well placed to face the challenges of living costs, recent extreme weather, & a subdued global economy. More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 