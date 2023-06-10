Update - Serious crash, Whangārei

A man has died following a crash in Whangārei this morning.

The crash, at the intersection of Western Hills Drive and Percy Street, was reported to Police at 9.50am.

A man involved in the crash was transported to Whangārei Hospital in a critical condition.

Sadly, he died in hospital this afternoon.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

