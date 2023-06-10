Update - Serious crash, Whangārei
Saturday, 10 June 2023, 7:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died following a crash in Whangārei this
morning.
The crash, at the intersection of
Western Hills Drive and Percy Street, was reported to Police
at 9.50am.
A man involved in the crash was transported
to Whangārei Hospital in a critical condition.
Sadly,
he died in hospital this afternoon.
Our thoughts are
with his family and loved ones.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are under
way.
