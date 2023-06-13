Southern Road Policing Operation Working To Keep Our Roads Safe

Southern Police conducted 1,350 breath tests this weekend as part of an ongoing operation to disrupt illegal road-user behaviour.

Checkpoints were in place on Friday and Saturday across the Otago and Southland area.

Dunedin Police processed 15 drivers for excess breath alcohol this past weekend alone, with one person testing almost three times the limit.

Further to this, an individual was clocked travelling almost double the speed limit in a 50km/h zone. This driver crashed into a fence and two street signs. They have since been summoned to Court.

The previous weekend, Police led an operation alongside Waka Kotahi and Vehicle Testing New Zealand to ensure the safety of vehicles on our roads.

This part of the operation focused on inspections of modified vehicles.

Of the 38 vehicles inspected, 15 were issued pink stickers and six were issued green stickers. One car was also impounded.

Through our focus on dangerous driving behaviour, we are getting these drivers off our roads and working to keep motorists safe.

Superintendent Paul Basham says an escalation in Road Policing actions and operations has brought about positive results in keeping all road users safe.

“Despite the determined efforts of Southern District Police, a worrying trend of drink drivers persists throughout Otago and Southland.

“It’s really concerning that we continue to see alarming breath test results and driving speeds.

“There has been a concerted effort from all of our staff to not only keep our roads safe, but also hold offenders to account, and we’re seeing a lot of good police work as a result.”

Southern Police will continue to maintain a visible presence on our roads. You can expect to see Police anytime, anywhere.

© Scoop Media

