Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Southern Road Policing Operation Working To Keep Our Roads Safe

Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 9:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Southern Police conducted 1,350 breath tests this weekend as part of an ongoing operation to disrupt illegal road-user behaviour.

Checkpoints were in place on Friday and Saturday across the Otago and Southland area.

Dunedin Police processed 15 drivers for excess breath alcohol this past weekend alone, with one person testing almost three times the limit.

Further to this, an individual was clocked travelling almost double the speed limit in a 50km/h zone. This driver crashed into a fence and two street signs. They have since been summoned to Court.

The previous weekend, Police led an operation alongside Waka Kotahi and Vehicle Testing New Zealand to ensure the safety of vehicles on our roads.

This part of the operation focused on inspections of modified vehicles.

Of the 38 vehicles inspected, 15 were issued pink stickers and six were issued green stickers. One car was also impounded.

Through our focus on dangerous driving behaviour, we are getting these drivers off our roads and working to keep motorists safe.

Superintendent Paul Basham says an escalation in Road Policing actions and operations has brought about positive results in keeping all road users safe.

“Despite the determined efforts of Southern District Police, a worrying trend of drink drivers persists throughout Otago and Southland.

“It’s really concerning that we continue to see alarming breath test results and driving speeds.

“There has been a concerted effort from all of our staff to not only keep our roads safe, but also hold offenders to account, and we’re seeing a lot of good police work as a result.”

Southern Police will continue to maintain a visible presence on our roads. You can expect to see Police anytime, anywhere.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Changing The GE Rules, Plus A Music Playlist

So Christopher Luxon wants to relax the rules that govern the use of genetic modification outside a laboratory setting. Would this mean going only so far as to allow gene editing of an existing gene sequence, or does Luxon intend to give a green light to field trials where entirely new genes have been inserted, and/or where the irradiation of existing gene sequences takes place in search of useful mutations? Hard to tell what he has in mind. More>>



 
 

Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


National: Will End Ban On GE & GM To Benefit NZ

A National government will end New Zealand’s ban on gene editing and genetic modification to unlock enormous benefits for climate change, agriculture, & health science. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will take part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic - and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads), and taonga Māori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 