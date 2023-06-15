Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Planting Their Future

Thursday, 15 June 2023, 7:09 pm
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

These youngsters will have a great story to tell in a few years’ time.

Last month 45 Cheviot School children gathered at Hutchison Reserve to plant natives by the Jed River, their efforts tying in well with Jed Rivercare Catchment Project which involves a long-standing group of Cheviot locals keen to improve the quality of the river water, eventually encompassing the whole Jed River catchment.

Funding from the Hurunui District Landcare Group has enabled the employment of wetland expert John Preece, who has been advising the Group on effective willow control without using chemicals.

During the summer of 2021/22, the willows were cut at the base, the bark and tree branches chipped up and used as mulch around the natives, which were planted next.

Group chair Catherine Maxwell said the concept of not using chemicals was initially a controversial topic, as using glyphosate is very common practice.

But the members agreed they did not want to put anymore chemicals into the waterway.

“We need to think about the health of the water, for us and future generations. Someone has to do something differently,” said Maxwell, who is also chairperson of the Cheviot Community Committee.

A double layer of weed mat has been screwed into the willow stumps, involving a huge amount of volunteer hours, and the benefits have been great.

Maxwell said access to funding through Environment Canterbury (ECan) and MainPower Environment Fund for plants and resources has been a massive help.

“We’ve been really lucky.”

Last month the children from Cheviot School planted cabbage trees, pittosporum, manuka and coprosma,all eco-sourced from the Cheviot Ecological District between Hurunui River and Waiau-Uwha River, and Hurunui’s coastline.

Maxwell said the aim is to build on the great natural environment Cheviot already has, including its many trees.

“Hutchison Reserve is turning into a great area with the natural habitat, with plenty of pukekos, it’s so nice and natural.”

A loop track including Gore Bay Road, Cheviot Hills Domain, the bowling club and the toy library is a project in the pipeline.

“The goal is to connect the woodland, open spaces and native areas.”

A community garden has also just been started.

“It feels like there are lots of people getting involved.”

As part of the review of the Reserves Management Plan, in recent months Hurunui District Council has been engaging with communities throughout the District, to find out what they liked about their reserves, and their wish lists for the future.

It is anticipated public consultation on the Draft Reserves Management Plan will take place later in the year.

