Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Mental Health And Additions Facility Reaches Key Milestone

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

A new mental health and addictions facility for the Tairāwhiti community has moved a step closer to completion today, with the first concrete being poured for the building’s base.

Te Whare Awhiora will replace the current Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti mental health and addictions facility.

Today’s milestone marks the end of the earthworks phase, which included the removal of an estimated 9000 tonnes of earth, which had to be replaced with material better suited to be built on, says Lynsey Bartlett, Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti Interim Lead for Hospital and Specialist Services.

“It has been very exciting to see the progress on the facility, which will make such a difference in the lives of so many in our community.”

The facility is being on built on Gisborne Hospital grounds by Hawke’s Bay Construction and local subcontractors. Te Whare Awhiora will be a welcoming whare, with 10 beds, whānau spaces, flexible therapy rooms, and an outdoor courtyard.

“I’m especially excited by the sustainable design of the building, which aligns with our commitment to reduce greenhouse emissions,” said Mrs Bartlett.

The facility’s biophilic design aligns well with the kaupapa of the community, incorporating natural lighting and ventilation, natural landscape features and other elements designed to create a more productive and healthier environment both for manuhiri and kaimahi.

While Cyclone Gabrielle and a generally very wet summer have unavoidably impacted the project, Mrs Bartlett says the project is back on track and is expected to be completed sometime in the third quarter of next year.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Crackdown On Gangs

For much of last week, Opotiki was like the setting of a Wes Anderson movie. Gruff, no nonsense cops. Bikers who looked just as tough, but who ended up being considerably more peaceful than a similar-sized rugby crowd. Stoic, sensible locals who couldn’t see what the fuss was about. Simultaneously, and against this backdrop of Opotikians going about their daily business, a near-hysterical gaggle of reporters armed with cameras and microphones, kept on insisting that Opotiki was a barely-corked hellscape boiling with fear and tension. More>>



 
 


Office of the Ombudsman: Chief Ombudsman Releases Findings On Nash Emails

The Chief Ombudsman has found former Minister Stuart Nash was wrong in refusing to release the majority of his email correspondence with political donors requested under the Official Information Act. More>>
Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Government: Market Study To Investigate Banking Competition

Cabinet has agreed to a market study into competition in the banking sector for personal banking services to ensure the market is working well for New Zealanders. Kiwis need to know they can trust their bank with their finances, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said. More>>
NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 