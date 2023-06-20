New Mental Health And Additions Facility Reaches Key Milestone

A new mental health and addictions facility for the Tairāwhiti community has moved a step closer to completion today, with the first concrete being poured for the building’s base.

Te Whare Awhiora will replace the current Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti mental health and addictions facility.

Today’s milestone marks the end of the earthworks phase, which included the removal of an estimated 9000 tonnes of earth, which had to be replaced with material better suited to be built on, says Lynsey Bartlett, Te Whatu Ora Tairāwhiti Interim Lead for Hospital and Specialist Services.

“It has been very exciting to see the progress on the facility, which will make such a difference in the lives of so many in our community.”

The facility is being on built on Gisborne Hospital grounds by Hawke’s Bay Construction and local subcontractors. Te Whare Awhiora will be a welcoming whare, with 10 beds, whānau spaces, flexible therapy rooms, and an outdoor courtyard.

“I’m especially excited by the sustainable design of the building, which aligns with our commitment to reduce greenhouse emissions,” said Mrs Bartlett.

The facility’s biophilic design aligns well with the kaupapa of the community, incorporating natural lighting and ventilation, natural landscape features and other elements designed to create a more productive and healthier environment both for manuhiri and kaimahi.

While Cyclone Gabrielle and a generally very wet summer have unavoidably impacted the project, Mrs Bartlett says the project is back on track and is expected to be completed sometime in the third quarter of next year.

© Scoop Media

