Serious Crash MAHARAHARA Road, Tararua - Central

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Maharahara Road, near Napier

Road.

The crash was reported around 10:50am.

It appears one person has serious injuries and one person has moderate injuries.

A helicopter is enroute.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

© Scoop Media

