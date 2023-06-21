Serious Crash MAHARAHARA Road, Tararua - Central
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 12:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on
Maharahara Road, near Napier
Road.
The crash was
reported around 10:50am.
It appears one person has
serious injuries and one person has moderate
injuries.
A helicopter is enroute.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been advised.
The road is blocked and
motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. These new shareholdings raise significant concerns around Michael not identifying and managing potential and real conflicts of interest. More>>
The 5% MMP threshold soaks up a disproportionate share of the attention paid to the struggle by small parties to get into Parliament. Winning an electorate seat is the only reliable path to political sustainability under MMP. Peter Dunne’s stronghold in Ohariu saw him through any number of party highs and lows and the Greens’ narrow Coromandel victory in 1999 made them serious contenders, while Chloe Swarbrick’s victory in Auckland Central has given them a vital backstop. More>>