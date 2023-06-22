Sustained Rain Until Sunday For Tairāwhiti
Thursday, 22 June 2023, 1:39 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Residents in Te Karaka have been asked to self-evacuate
as the Waipaoa River heads towards 7.5m and rain continues
to fall.
Tairāwhiti Emergency Management Manager Ben
Green says the Orange heavy rain warning is expected to be
raised to Red this afternoon, with sustained rainfall
expected across the entire region until noon
Sunday.
“If you live by a river and you’re
concerned, please make a decision to evacuate during
daylight hours.
“Rivers are already very high in our
region and could reach evacuation thresholds.
“The
water table is also very high in our region and this extra
rain over the weekend will cause surface
flooding.
“Our roads are still fragile and we ask
everyone to please take extra care and drive to the
conditions.
“Please also watch for land movement on
your property as we have already had reports of landslips
around the city.”
Mr Green says river levels are
being closely monitored and are updated every half an hour
on
Council’s website.
Check Tairāwhiti
Civil Defence Facebook page for updates.
People
wishing to sign up to receive flood alerts can do
so through the Council
website.
