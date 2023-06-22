Have You Seen Ewen?

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating 75-year-old Ewen Hanna who has been reported as missing.

Ewen was last seen at his home in Kaihu around 1.30pm today and is most likely weaking trackpants or cargo pants, a leather jacket, sneakers, and possibly a beanie.

It is understood he may have travelled towards the Dargaville area.

Police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing and ask anyone who sights him to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on his whereabouts can contact Police on 105, quoting job number P055085859.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

