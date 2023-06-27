Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nairnville Park Play Area Renewal Set To Swing Into Action

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 11:18 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Renewal and upgrade work on the Nairnville Park play area in Khandallah is scheduled to start Monday 3 July – if the weather plays nice!

The play area’s final design, shaped by the feedback of the community, aims to revitalise the park, and provide a safe and inclusive space for children of all ages to enjoy.

The site is due to re-open to the public in late August, in the meantime, we encourage residents and visitors to explore other play spaces in the area, including Khandallah Library, Khandallah Park, and Cummings Park in Ngaio.

Key features of the renewed play area will include:

· New and improved Helicopter: The outdated and non-compliant helicopter play structure will be replaced with a brand new, specially designed helicopter unit with monkey bars.

· Expanded play equipment: The play area will be enhanced with a variety of new additions, including swings, an inclusive carousel, trampoline, Wehopper spinner, mini-trampoline, seesaw, junior module, dual slides, and a flying fox.

· Refurbished furniture: Existing furniture within the play area will undergo refurbishment, ensuring a comfortable and inviting space for families.

· A new picnic table and shelter will be installed to provide shading areas for visitors to relax and enjoy picnics while being protected from the weather.

· Two shade sails will be installed over play equipment.

· Enhanced safety measures: The play area will receive upgraded safety surfacing, ensuring a secure environment for children to play.

"We understand the importance of creating engaging and safe spaces for our community's children," says Council Play Spaces Specialist Matthew Beres.

"The renewal of the Nairnville play area will provide a vibrant and inclusive environment where children can thrive and have fun. We appreciate the patience and support of the community during the construction period and look forward to unveiling the transformed play area soon."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Law & Ordure Policy

Seventy-five days out from election day and the National Party still hasn’t revealed how it is going to pay for its stupendously expensive bag of presents for everyone. It is simultaneously promising to reduce the tax revenue coming into the state coffers, increase the spending going out of those coffers into key areas like health, education, roading, and other infrastructure, while also somehow delivering tax cuts and paying down our debt.



 
 
PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help.


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services.


ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden.

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says.


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says.


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 