Nairnville Park Play Area Renewal Set To Swing Into Action

Renewal and upgrade work on the Nairnville Park play area in Khandallah is scheduled to start Monday 3 July – if the weather plays nice!

The play area’s final design, shaped by the feedback of the community, aims to revitalise the park, and provide a safe and inclusive space for children of all ages to enjoy.

The site is due to re-open to the public in late August, in the meantime, we encourage residents and visitors to explore other play spaces in the area, including Khandallah Library, Khandallah Park, and Cummings Park in Ngaio.

Key features of the renewed play area will include:

· New and improved Helicopter: The outdated and non-compliant helicopter play structure will be replaced with a brand new, specially designed helicopter unit with monkey bars.

· Expanded play equipment: The play area will be enhanced with a variety of new additions, including swings, an inclusive carousel, trampoline, Wehopper spinner, mini-trampoline, seesaw, junior module, dual slides, and a flying fox.

· Refurbished furniture: Existing furniture within the play area will undergo refurbishment, ensuring a comfortable and inviting space for families.

· A new picnic table and shelter will be installed to provide shading areas for visitors to relax and enjoy picnics while being protected from the weather.

· Two shade sails will be installed over play equipment.

· Enhanced safety measures: The play area will receive upgraded safety surfacing, ensuring a secure environment for children to play.

"We understand the importance of creating engaging and safe spaces for our community's children," says Council Play Spaces Specialist Matthew Beres.

"The renewal of the Nairnville play area will provide a vibrant and inclusive environment where children can thrive and have fun. We appreciate the patience and support of the community during the construction period and look forward to unveiling the transformed play area soon."

