Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Keeping Up With Culverden – Creating Sector Areas (Meeting 2)

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 10:24 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

Keeping Up with Culverden is a new series looking behind the scenes at the setting up of aCivil Defence Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) in Hurunui District. It follows their progress from starting up to becoming independently operational. Last month, we followed the team through initial set up and role allocation.

Geographic Information System (GIS) maps cover the meeting table at the Culverden Fire Station like a tablecloth.

Hurunui District Council Emergency Management Officer Allan Grigg has brought the maps from Council so that the newly formed Culverden Civil Defence Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) can start breaking down the area they oversee into smaller zones.

This is the second meeting of the team, and the enthusiasm is infectious as the team breaks up into four subgroups. Each group has a map and a black vivid marker. Thick black boundary lines are soon springing up across the maps as the groups divide the Amuri Plain into a patchwork of smaller, interlocking areas that follow the terrain’s natural boundaries.

Putting their heads together, the groups compile lists of well-known community members living in each of the demarcated areas who could be shoulder tapped to help during a disaster event by reporting conditions on the ground to the CERT team.

Grigg calls it a “cascade of information” that will flow directly from these smaller areas, which might range from only one farm or land area, to small groups of rural households, to portions of Culverden township itself, up to the CERT team. In turn, the team will pass on this information to an activated Emergency Operations Centre, which is able, in the event of a Canterbury-wide disaster, to pass it on to the Canterbury Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Group. This Hurunui intelligence could be added to information being received from across Canterbury and passed on to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“We’re breaking the sector down into more manageable areas – smaller communities of maybe two or three farms or smaller rural communities, and then identifying two or three people in each area who could be part of the Civil Defence network,” Grigg says.

“It has to be manageable. During an event like an earthquake, it takes time to get information, and an effective CDEM response depends on getting that full assessment of the situation on the ground, in the shortest possible timeframe. Creating these smaller community response teams speeds up the flow of information, which will then speed up the response — where our communities get the help they need — so they are incredibly valuable.”

Local knowledge — of people and places — is key, and the depth of community information the group shares is impressive, Grigg says. “There could also be potential for this developing CDEM network to also connect with North Canterbury Neighbourhood Support, which is also looking to develop community networks in the Hurunui District.”

The group, led by Culverden Civil Defence coordinator and retired farmer Gregor McKenzie, will bring together the people they have shoulder tapped for these community response roles, perhaps for a barbeque, and a discussion on their new roles and responsibilities.

“There’s an incredible energy and a really great vibe coming through,” says Grigg.

Civil Defence preparedness and response training is carried out across Hurunui District’s nine Civil Defence sectors of Cheviot; Hawarden-Waikari; Culverden; Hanmer Springs; Waiau; Waipara; Motanau-Scargil-Greta Valley; Amberley and Mt Lyford.

 

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Law & Ordure Policy

Seventy-five days out from election day and the National Party still hasn’t revealed how it is going to pay for its stupendously expensive bag of presents for everyone. It is simultaneously promising to reduce the tax revenue coming into the state coffers, increase the spending going out of those coffers into key areas like health, education, roading, and other infrastructure, while also somehow delivering tax cuts and paying down our debt. More



 
 
PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services. More


ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden. More

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 