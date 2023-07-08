Update - suspicious death, Titahi Bay
Police continue to make enquiries following the death of
a man at an address
in Owhiti Street, Titahi Bay yesterday.
Police were called to the property about 6pm and the man was found deceased.
Police are now working to
understand the full circumstances of what
has
occurred.
A scene examination continues at the
property and surrounding area this
morning.
A post mortem examination will also take place.
As part of our enquiries we will be speaking with a number of people.
Police would like to hear from anyone who might
have information about what
has occurred, or who saw anything unusual in the area yesterday afternoon or
evening.
If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 230707/1182.
You can also provide information
anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800
555 111.