Update - suspicious death, Titahi Bay

Police continue to make enquiries following the death of a man at an address

in Owhiti Street, Titahi Bay yesterday.

Police were called to the property about 6pm and the man was found deceased.

Police are now working to understand the full circumstances of what has

occurred.

A scene examination continues at the property and surrounding area this

morning.

A post mortem examination will also take place.

As part of our enquiries we will be speaking with a number of people.

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have information about what

has occurred, or who saw anything unusual in the area yesterday afternoon or

evening.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 230707/1182.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800

555 111.

