Arrests In Investigation Into Alleged Historical Sexual Offending, Appeal For Further Information

A year-long investigation into allegations of physical and sexual abuse at a contracted care provider in East Tamaki has resulted in three arrests.

Today, Counties Manukau detectives executed two search warrants across south Auckland, with 36 charges filed so far in connection to the investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mal Hassall says the investigation began in July 2022 after a report of concern was made to Police.

“Our investigation has examined allegations of historical physical and sexual abuse of young boys in the care of this provider over a period of nearly seven years.

“Those charges filed today relate to offences such as sexual violation, injuring and neglect of a child.”

The alleged offending occurred between October 2003 and July 2010.

Those charged are two men, aged 62 and 39, and a 66-year-old woman.

All three are expected to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Charges filed today relate to alleged offending against nine victims, Detective Senior Sergeant Hassall says, and further charges cannot be ruled out.

“We have spoken to a large number of former residents of this facility; however, we know there are still some Police have not yet been able to speak with.”

Those people are asked to contact Police through the 105 phone service quoting Operation Pocket or the file number 220721/6568.

“I encourage anyone who has information or concerns they need to raise with Police in connection with this facility to get in contact with our investigation,” Detective Senior Sergeant Hassall says.

“The welfare of victims is our priority and we have ensured there is support available for all of those who have been engaging with the investigation.

“Anyone who is considering approaching Police can be assured that their matter will be taken seriously and treated in confidence.”

