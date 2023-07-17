Update: Titahi Bay Death Being Treated As Homicide
Monday, 17 July 2023, 6:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Peter
Middlemiss.
Police can now advise that the death
of Barry Hall in Titahi Bay on 7 July is being treated as a
homicide.
Mr Hall, aged 44, died at an Owhiti Street
address and enquiries in relation to the circumstances of
his death are ongoing.
We are continuing to appeal for
information from the public to assist our
enquiries.
We particularly want to hear from anyone
who was in the Owhiti Street area on the afternoon/evening
of Friday 7 July, who may have seen or heard something
relevant to the investigation.
If you can help, please
get in touch via 105 and quote file number
230707/1182.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
