Update: Titahi Bay Death Being Treated As Homicide

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss.

Police can now advise that the death of Barry Hall in Titahi Bay on 7 July is being treated as a homicide.

Mr Hall, aged 44, died at an Owhiti Street address and enquiries in relation to the circumstances of his death are ongoing.

We are continuing to appeal for information from the public to assist our enquiries.

We particularly want to hear from anyone who was in the Owhiti Street area on the afternoon/evening of Friday 7 July, who may have seen or heard something relevant to the investigation.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 230707/1182.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

