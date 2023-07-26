Police Training Exercises, Lower Hutt
Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 2:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
On 28 July, 1, 7 and 16 August, Police will be training
at the vacant buildings on Pharazyn Street, Lower
Hutt.
There will be an increased Police presence
between the hours of 8am and 8pm. Some of these officers may
be carrying training firearms.
During these times you
may hear some loud bangs coming from the venue.
Police
would like to reassure residents in the area that there is
no cause for concern, as it is a routine training
exercise.
If you have any queries or concerns, please
contact the Wellington Police Communications Centre on (04)
381
2000.
