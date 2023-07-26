Police Training Exercises, Lower Hutt

On 28 July, 1, 7 and 16 August, Police will be training at the vacant buildings on Pharazyn Street, Lower Hutt.

There will be an increased Police presence between the hours of 8am and 8pm. Some of these officers may be carrying training firearms.

During these times you may hear some loud bangs coming from the venue.

Police would like to reassure residents in the area that there is no cause for concern, as it is a routine training exercise.

If you have any queries or concerns, please contact the Wellington Police Communications Centre on (04) 381 2000.

