Independent Heart Of Wānaka Plan Delivered To Council

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

The Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board has acknowledged the mahi/effort of the independent Heart of Wānaka (HOW) group that delivered its plan at today’s Board meeting in the township.

Board Chair Simon Telfer recognised the independent plan was the result of many hours’ work by local volunteers.

“We appreciate this project has been totally self-funded over eighteen months. I’d like to thank HOW’s members on behalf of the Community Board for their positive contribution, creating a vision for central Wānaka,” he said.

“It’s important we all think carefully about how our town evolves and progresses as more people are attracted to the Upper Clutha and expectations increase. This project has been a catalyst for creative thinking about how the town centre should look, feel and function over the decades ahead.”

QLDC Acting Chief Executive Meaghan Miller said although the plan carried no statutory status it constituted a valuable piece of work.

“Council officers will review the document and consider it as reference alongside our existing and planned work in this space,” she said.

“The Wānaka Town Centre – Three Parks Corridor Priority Development Area (PDA) is the critical statutory planning that Council will be undertaking to inform the future of the CBD.”

“This will involve significant public and stakeholder consultation by Council working together with our Whaiora Grow Well partners including central government agencies, Otago Regional Council and Kāi Tahu as well as commercial developers and the wider community.”

Ms Miller said she expected this next phase of the Queenstown Lakes Spatial Plan to begin in 2024 subject to funding being secured in the next Ten-Year Plan.

“That in turn unlocks the public funding required for this significant future planning and infrastructure for Wānaka.”

