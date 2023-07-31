Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Call To Help Determine Priorities For Next Long Term Plan

Monday, 31 July 2023, 4:08 pm
Ruapehu District Council

Mayor Weston Kirton is calling on people to take part in a pre-engagement survey for next year's new ten-year Long Term Plan and help set Council's future direction and priorities for the 2024/34 period.

"Balancing our ‘needs and wants’ while living within our means will be key challenges for the next Long Term Plan," he said.

“With our small rating base, increasing demands, and three waters driven debt level, we are facing significant affordability issues leaving little headroom for new initiatives or requirements.

By taking part in a quick survey people can help ensure that available resources are focused on issues and initiatives that are important to them in the next Long Term Plan period.”

Mayor Kirton noted that over the past eight years and three Long Term Plans (2015/25, 2018/28, 2021/31), Council has worked hard to drive growth and prosperity in Ruapehu.

“Council's efforts over the 2015/25 and 2018/28 periods saw the community's confidence and momentum grow, however, new emerging challenges that have arisen over the current 2021/31 Long Term Plan have challenged this.

Issues and concerns including COVID-19, sector reform, regulatory changes, co-governance, economic and environmental pressures to name but a few have had an impact on people’s feelings about the future.

Despite these challenges, the community has consistently reiterated their desire to see Council maintain service levels, while addressing core infrastructure needs, and tackling their newer concerns and expectations.

Whatever may be considered our ‘traditional’ core services there is an expectation that Council will play a broad role in promoting the wider social, economic, environmental, and cultural well-being of our communities.

The pre-engagement survey asks a series of high-level questions including on community wellbeing, life in Ruapehu, what would improve things, day-to-day challenges, and what Council services are most important to people.

By taking part you can help us to take the range of areas and issues that communities have raised as important to them and narrow them down to key priorities," he said.

