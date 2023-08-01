Police Make Arrests, Recover Stolen Items Following Pokeno Aggravated Robbery

Five people will face court today after an aggravated robbery at a Pokeno liquor shop last night.

Police responded to the Market Road store after 6pm, where a group of masked offenders entered the store and stole alcohol.

They were carrying a number of weapons including a pistol, shotgun and an axe.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter says Police responded immediately to the area.

“The five masked offenders initially fled in a vehicle which they abandoned nearby.

“As our staff arrived into the area, they sited another vehicle driving at high speed and continuing south on State Highway One.”

A pursuit of the vehicle was abandoned, but at this stage the Police Air Support Unit was overhead and keeping a watching eye.

“Eagle monitored this vehicle heading into the Meremere area and it was located abandoned on Emere Place.

“A dog unit was deployed into the area and successfully tracked to a nearby address.”

Five young people were taken into custody at the address, aged between 13 and 15.

“Police staff conducted a search at the address and we have recovered the stolen alcohol, along with masks and the weapons allegedly used in this incident,” Inspector Hunter says.

“It is pleasing we have been able to apprehend these alleged offenders. Police take this offending seriously and we will utilise our tools and resources to ensure we hold offending to account.”

“I’m conscious this is a second aggravated robbery in recent weeks at this store, and we will continue to ensure there is support in place for our business community.”

Those five will face the Manukau Youth Court, charged with aggravated robbery along with charges relating to the theft of a motor vehicle.

