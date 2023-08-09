Extensive Inquiries To Locate Marokopa Family Continue
Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 6:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Inspector Will Loughrin, Waikato
Police.
Police are continuing to make extensive
enquiries after positive sightings of Tom Phillips last
week.
The community can expect to see an increased
Police presence in the wider Marokopa and south-west Waikato
area while we continue to search for the
family.
Officers are going door to door in the
Pomarangi, Te Anga and Marokopa Road areas and speaking with
locals.
We are now seeking sightings of a Honda 50cc
motocross bike, a black Suzuki 200cc trojan, Honda XR 200cc,
Honda 2008 Four Trax Quad and any historical sightings of a
bronze coloured Toyota Hilux ute.
If you've seen these
bikes and vehicle or any bike trails in the bush area, we
urge you to contact Police.
We are urging anyone who
may have any information, no matter how small, to please
come forward to Police.
Please call 111 and quote file
number
211218/5611.
