Extensive Inquiries To Locate Marokopa Family Continue

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 6:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Inspector Will Loughrin, Waikato Police.

Police are continuing to make extensive enquiries after positive sightings of Tom Phillips last week.

The community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the wider Marokopa and south-west Waikato area while we continue to search for the family.

Officers are going door to door in the Pomarangi, Te Anga and Marokopa Road areas and speaking with locals.

We are now seeking sightings of a Honda 50cc motocross bike, a black Suzuki 200cc trojan, Honda XR 200cc, Honda 2008 Four Trax Quad and any historical sightings of a bronze coloured Toyota Hilux ute.

If you've seen these bikes and vehicle or any bike trails in the bush area, we urge you to contact Police.

We are urging anyone who may have any information, no matter how small, to please come forward to Police.

Please call 111 and quote file number 211218/5611.

