Five Injured In Earlier Crash In Ngaruawahia - Road Now Open
Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 3:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Five people were transported to hospital after this
morning’s serious crash in Ngaruawahia.
Great South
Road has reopened, following the two-vehicle crash just
before 8:40am.
One person was in serious condition,
two in moderate-to-serious conditions, and two in moderate
condition.
The Serious Crash Unit attended and
inquiries into the crash are
ongoing.
