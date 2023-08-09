Five Injured In Earlier Crash In Ngaruawahia - Road Now Open

Five people were transported to hospital after this morning’s serious crash in Ngaruawahia.

Great South Road has reopened, following the two-vehicle crash just before 8:40am.

One person was in serious condition, two in moderate-to-serious conditions, and two in moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

