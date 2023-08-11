Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Porirua City Council Receives Top Credit Rating Again

Friday, 11 August 2023, 9:59 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Porirua City Council continues to maintain its AA credit rating with independent credit rating firm S&P Global.

Mayor Anita Baker says the S&P Global report (formerly Standard & Poor’s), is helpful not only in reassuring ratepayers that the Council’s books are sound, but also as a forecast of what may lay ahead.

"We’ve known for some time that our financial position is coming under extreme pressure because of the costs associated with 3 Waters infrastructure. This report notes that the next three years, our position will weaken as we debt fund these increasing infrastructure costs," Mayor Baker says.

Mayor Baker was heartened by the following aspects that S&P commented upon in their report.

The Council adopts its budgets and long-term plans without delay and remains focused on being financially disciplined in its approach to borrowing and insurance policies, and it holds high levels of liquidity to reduce refinancing risks. Its insurance policies cover above ground and underground assets in case of natural disaster, thereby limiting its exposure to natural disaster-related costs.

Porirua adopted its 2023-2024 Annual Plan on June 29, 2023, with a continued focus on infrastructure investment on its water assets and addressing climate change. The plan follows

the third year of Porirua’s 2021-2051 Long-Term Plan but incorporates a higher increase in rates revenue to fund an unplanned shortfall in Wellington Water’s infrastructure budget.

Grants of NZ$4.6 million from the Crown’s "better off" funding package will also help fund maintenance works for the council’s water assets over the fiscal years 2023 and 2024. While debt will rise sharply over the next three years to fund this planned spending on water infrastructure, S&P Global do not view this as a weakening in the Council’s financial management or discipline.

Council Chief Executive Wendy Walker welcomed the report, which recognised the Council’s experienced management team, including Mayor Baker’s re-election for a second three-year term in October 2022.

"Our ongoing focus is on making our services as affordable as possible in a difficult financial environment."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Taxpayers Union: Latest Poll Shows Labour Crashing To 27%, NZ First Back

In the Latest Taxpayer's Union poll Labour drops 4.0 points to 27.1%. ACT is down 0.2 points to 13.0% while the Greens are up 3.1 points to 12.0%. NZ First on 5.8% (+2.5 points). National is up 1 seat on last month to 44 while Labour is down 7 seats to 34. ACT is unchanged on 17 while the Greens pick up 3 extra seats to a total of 15. NZ First re-enters Parliament on these numbers with 7 seats. More


Gordon Campbell: On The BlackRock Deal & Banning Cellphones

If a National/ACT government had negotiated the renewables deal with the giant investment firm BlackRock, it is safe to assume that we would be never hearing the end of it. Only National and Act, we would be told, would have had the business nous and forward-looking partnership of the very sort that climate-conscious customers for our exports are demanding. More


 
 
Megan Woods: Empowering Kiwis To Have A Say In The Energy Transition

The Government is seeking feedback on an ambitious programme to transition NZ towards a low emissions economy. Consultations include managing the gas industry’s transition to a low emissions future, an Interim Hydrogen Roadmap on the future role of hydrogen, & regulations to enable offshore renewable energy development. More


Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More


Election Podcast: For Whom The Poll Tolls

Former Labour Party advisor Clint Smith & Christchurch City Councillor Sam MacDonald discuss political polling with Scoop. More

PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More


Gordon Campbell: On Winston Peters’ Troubled Tango With David Seymour

ACT’s ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, should be causing Winston Peters a few sleepless nights. The very name 'New Zealand First' was a rebuke to globalisation and the unfettered free market forces that David Seymour now aims to resurrect. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 