Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Art Inspired By Nature - Waiorua Gallery On Kāpiti Island Joins The Art Trail

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 6:44 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Island is the iconic island which lends it name to the Kāpiti Coast, a short drive north of Wellington. It’s best known as a predator-free bird sanctuary and is one of New Zealand’s oldest and most important nature reserves.

It’s also home to renown weaver and sculptor Adrienne Spratt and her Waiorua Gallery which will this year be part of the annual Kāpiti Coast Art Trail for the first time.

Adrienne uses ancient Māori weaving techniques create exquisite muka (flax fibre) kete and harakeke patterned kete (whakairo). Beautiful sculptural, wall and framed artworks are also created using these techniques, all in natural fibres collected and processed by hand.

Alongside her weaving Adrienne produces natural soaps, creams and balm products using natural plants and ingredients sourced from the Island.

Kāpiti Coast District Council event manager Sonja Williams, whose team organises the Art Trail each year, says having the gallery on Kāpiti Island join the Art Trail was a dream come true.

“Our district is defined by Kāpiti Island and it’s the subject of so many of our artists’ works. Now for the first time, people will be able to visit the island as part of the Art Trail and see exquisite art works inspired by and created from materials sourced from the island itself.”

Waiorua Gallery can only be reached by taking a 20-minute boat trip across the Rauoterangi Channel, so a booking is necessary. Kapiti Island Nature Tours are operating trips at set times available each day of the Art Trail on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 November and the following weekend Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 November. Please book early as there are limited spaces each trip.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Outlink: Police Months Overdue with Albert Park OIAs

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Tax Cuts

Since tax cuts are never a free lunch, collecting the revenue to pay for them was always going to be the real test of National’s budget. Most would assume IRD would be exempt from the list of those departments and agencies having to deliver the $8B in “efficiency dividends” (i.e. firing people & cutting services). But for all of its tough talk about law & order, this evidently doesn’t include the fast money crowd, who are on course to avoid having to face rigorous IRD scrutiny in future. More



 
 
Vote for Climate: A Party That's Serious About Climate Action

A nationwide campaign has been launched that brings together volunteers from all over the country, putting up posters and running social media campaigns. It's a non-partisan campaign made up of a coalition of climate groups and individuals not linked to any political party. More


Government: Clamping Down Consultants & Contractors

In the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the Government is requiring public agencies to find permanent savings, including cutting back on contractors, reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes, and taking back underspends. More


Green Party: $750M Climate Fund To Protect Towns & Cities

The Green Party has announced a Climate-Safe Communities plan to both cut emissions and protect our communities from the impact of climate change. “Our plan will slash emissions, bring nature back to our towns and cities, and protect our homes and communities from future extreme weather,” says James Shaw. More

Green Party: Climate Safe Communities

"I had been the Minister of Climate Change for five and half years when the flooding of 27 January hit. There have been plenty of setbacks, frustrations, and roadblocks. But every single day the Greens fought as hard as we could to cut pollution at the scale and speed needed to slow global warming." More


Government: International Commitment To Disability Community

NZ has confirmed it will progress 51 of the 60 Concluding Observations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. A further nine observations have been considered and noted. More


Government: 2,250 New Classrooms

Since 2017 the Government has opened 2,250 new classrooms, over 500 schools affected by severe North Island weather have been repaired, and nearly every school in the country has been upgraded through the School Investment Package. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 