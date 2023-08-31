Art Inspired By Nature - Waiorua Gallery On Kāpiti Island Joins The Art Trail

Kāpiti Island is the iconic island which lends it name to the Kāpiti Coast, a short drive north of Wellington. It’s best known as a predator-free bird sanctuary and is one of New Zealand’s oldest and most important nature reserves.

It’s also home to renown weaver and sculptor Adrienne Spratt and her Waiorua Gallery which will this year be part of the annual Kāpiti Coast Art Trail for the first time.

Adrienne uses ancient Māori weaving techniques create exquisite muka (flax fibre) kete and harakeke patterned kete (whakairo). Beautiful sculptural, wall and framed artworks are also created using these techniques, all in natural fibres collected and processed by hand.

Alongside her weaving Adrienne produces natural soaps, creams and balm products using natural plants and ingredients sourced from the Island.

Kāpiti Coast District Council event manager Sonja Williams, whose team organises the Art Trail each year, says having the gallery on Kāpiti Island join the Art Trail was a dream come true.

“Our district is defined by Kāpiti Island and it’s the subject of so many of our artists’ works. Now for the first time, people will be able to visit the island as part of the Art Trail and see exquisite art works inspired by and created from materials sourced from the island itself.”

Waiorua Gallery can only be reached by taking a 20-minute boat trip across the Rauoterangi Channel, so a booking is necessary. Kapiti Island Nature Tours are operating trips at set times available each day of the Art Trail on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 November and the following weekend Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 November. Please book early as there are limited spaces each trip.

