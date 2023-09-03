New Plymouth Police Investigating After Pedestrian Critically Injured

New Plymouth Police have arrested a 38-year-old woman following an incident in the city early this morning, where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The incident on Liardet Street was reported to Police at around 2.40am.

Initial enquiries have established that a 23-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle following an altercation on Liardet Street involving several people.

The woman struck by the vehicle was critically injured. She was transported to hospital and is reported to be in a stable condition.

A friend of the victim, a 22-year-old man, also suffered moderate injuries, after his foot was run over.

A section of Liardet Street remains closed this morning, while officers conduct a scene examination.

Police have spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident unfold and has not yet spoken to us.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 230903/6014.

