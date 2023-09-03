New Plymouth Police Investigating After Pedestrian Critically Injured
Sunday, 3 September 2023, 1:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
New Plymouth Police have arrested a 38-year-old woman
following an incident in the city early this morning, where
a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
The incident on
Liardet Street was reported to Police at around
2.40am.
Initial enquiries have established that a
23-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle following an
altercation on Liardet Street involving several
people.
The woman struck by the vehicle was critically
injured. She was transported to hospital and is reported to
be in a stable condition.
A friend of the victim, a
22-year-old man, also suffered moderate injuries, after his
foot was run over.
A section of Liardet Street remains
closed this morning, while officers conduct a scene
examination.
Police have spoken to a number of
witnesses but are keen to hear from anyone who saw the
incident unfold and has not yet spoken to us.
If you
can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file
number
230903/6014.
