Spring Fest – A Week Of Free Events Celebrating Our Older Community

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 12:50 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

In celebration of International Day of Older Persons, a new community-led week of free events is coming to Tauranga Moana, from 1 – 7 October.

Spring Fest will be a week to celebrate our older community – our parents, grandparents, friends and neighbours – who do so much for us and our city.

From social get-togethers and cooking lessons, to sports games, film clubs and fitness sessions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The events kick off on International Day of Older Persons on Sunday, 1 October. This globally recognised observance celebrates the contributions and achievements of older individuals in society.

The launch event, Step into Spring Fest, will be packed with performances, guest speakers, activities, and opportunities to find out more about what’s on throughout the week.

Tan Phuangdokmai, Tauranga City Council Inclusive Cities Advisor, says Spring Fest is all about celebrating our older people who are a taonga (treasure) in our community.

“Across the world, the number of seniors is expected to more than double to over 2 billion in 2050, and in around thirty years’ time it’s expected that there will be more older people than children – the first time in our history. Here in Tauranga, 31,000 of our people are aged 65 and over, and this is projected to increase to 54,000 by 2048.

“We’re proud to be supporting the delivery of this series of events for our older people to build connections and reduce social isolation in later life.

“Council supports the development of the city as a place where people can age positively, and where the older population are highly valued and recognised as an integral part of the community. They volunteer, share their wisdom, help their families, work and lead businesses. Spring Fest is a chance to recognise that and give back to those who give so much.”

Spring Fest isn’t just a one-off week of celebration – it highlights all the ways community groups across Tauranga already work to support the wellbeing of our older community.

Age Concern is one of over 20 community groups hosting events during the week. They’ll be running their driver refresher course induction, coffee and conversation morning tea, and walking group.

Tanya Smith, Age Concern Tauranga General Manager, says that their regular activities help ensure older people's rights, wellbeing, and independence are preserved.

“Loneliness and isolation silently affect our older community, often unseen. The pandemic intensified these challenges, underlining the need for action. We have older people in our community who have no means of transport, ill health, no family nearby, and partners who have passed on. With retirees increasing in number, these issues demand attention.

“At Age Concern Tauranga, we're committed to countering this trend. We have a range of diverse programmes and events that aim at combatting isolation, rebuilding confidence, and helping seniors stay engaged within their community. We’re delighted we can showcase some of those during Spring Fest and encourage everyone to come along and try them out.”

Sport Bay of Plenty will be holding a number of events during the week, including their strength and balance class, hauora kōrero discussing kai and activities for healthy ageing, and a special surprise activity involving some of their dancing pakeke participants.

Jenagh Jenner, Sport Bay of Plenty Community Programmes Project Leader, says the week will be a great chance for the community to try out some of their regular initiatives.

“Ageing well can be difficult for some of our older community. Managing everyday tasks can require more effort as losing strength and balance becomes a real barrier. Statistics show that one in three people aged 65 plus are more likely to fall and this increases for those over 80. Research shows group exercise programmes that focus on strength and balance can reduce falls by 29 percent.

“We have some great strength and balance classes throughout Tauranga which provide a regular space for older adults to reduce their risk of a fall, stay active and practice new skills that provide functional benefits at home. The classes are also a great space for regular socialising and many participants come along not just for the health benefits, but also for the friendships.”

Bring your family, friends, and neighbours to Spring Fest. Check out the full programme of events at www.springfest.co.nz, or pick up a programme at one of the Tauranga City Libraries.

