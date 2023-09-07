Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Big Issues Out Of The Mouths Of Giant Babes

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 6:16 pm
Press Release: Keep Curious

A longtime New Zealand broadcaster and commentator is taking a theatrical turn in advance of the General Election to draw different kinds of attention to the issues New Zealanders will be voting on in October.

In a pre-election event that invites audiences to consider New Zealand politics through a theatrical lens and through the eyes of children, David Slack is collaborating with theatre- and event-makers Amy Mansfield and Anna Groot in the upcoming Keep Curious with Kia Kaha Primary and David Slack.

The event takes as its starting-point Slack’s irreverent Thursday School Journal, a newsletter which discusses current events through the dialogue in a fictional classroom in a fictional primary school, and which will be dramatised with the help of actor Mika Austin as the play’s ever-diplomatic teacher and a host of giant “children”.

The classroom, say the producers, is a political site, not just because of playground politics, but because children are often mouthpieces for their parents’ political views, wherever they might fall on the spectrum.

Says Slack: “There is something unimpeachable about what kids say, which is partly what drew me to writing in this form in the first place. I like the idea of children's voices recounting the happenings of the adult world, and letting their shortcomings speak for themselves. What can sound plausible in the language of politics can sound very much less so when it’s filtered through the voices of ten-year-olds.”

The play will be followed by a short quiz focusing on Aotearoa-New Zealand politics to sharpen attendees’ minds, and an opportunity to join in the night’s creative expression with massed singing and folk dancing like many Kiwis will have done back at primary school. A callout for songs and dances people remembered from their own school days was met with a huge response.

Keep Curious co-director Amy Mansfield comments, “It turns out ‘Lily the Pink’ and the Gay Gordons have really stuck in people’s minds, along with classics like ‘Tū Tira Mai’, ‘Parks for People’ and ‘It’s def to be green’.”

“We’re thrilled to have a live band for this part of the evening, which nods to times past but also wonders how much and what kind of arts education our children are getting today, and what they’ll get tomorrow. We think it’s pretty basic that ‘the basics’ need to include the arts”.

Under-18s don't get to vote this election, but for one Saturday night, at least, they will get to have their say.

Details:

Saturday 23 September, 7-10pm

Villa Dalmacija, New North Road

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Keep Curious on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election Podcast: TOP Strategies, Twitter Stories, & James Shaw's CV

TOP strategist Will Hall provides the low down on the Ilam electorate campaign. We also dive into some political stories engaging the Twitterati (nowadays Xerati), look at whether James Shaw has a full BA degree, check out one politician who’s saddling up for the election, and ask "Who's the mysterious Thomas Cranmer?" More


Gordon Campbell: On The Foreign Buyers' Tax & Attack Ads

It's been six days since National unveiled its tax plan (eons ago in the 24/7 news cycle), but its credibility problem won’t just go away. Tax cuts are never a free lunch. Public revenue has to come from somewhere - either by new taxes or spending less on health, education, and welfare (or both). Cutting key social services for those most in need, while peddling tax cuts that benefit those who need them least, is a bad political look. More




 
 
Policy: NZ’s Most Comprehensive Election Guide

Policy.nz helps voters compare what the parties are promising with easy-to-understand summaries of nearly 1,000 policies including health, education, incomes, & employment. Users can favourite the policies they like & see which party they are most aligned with. And they can do so with party names hidden. More


Labour: Plan To Grow Economy Sustainably

Chris Hipkins has set out his top five priorities for growing the economy and positioning Aotearoa as a global leader in sustainable agriculture and renewable energy - “My vision for New Zealand is a smart, modern, and green economy that profits from our brand and natural offerings, as well as leadership on climate." More


NZCTU: Luxon Is Out Of Touch

“Christopher Luxon and National will take New Zealand backwards and working people will be the first to feel the pain. The buck stops with Christopher Luxon. He’s the leader, these are his policies. People need to take notice of that.” says Richard Wagstaff. More

Roy Morgan: National & ACT On Course For Victory

The latest polling shows a National/Act coalition is set for victory at next month’s election, increasing their combined support by 1.5% points to 49% in August & well ahead of the governing Labour/Greens coalition, which was up 1.5% points at 37.5%. More


National: 10,000 EV Chargers

National will invest $257M over four years in a nationwide network of 10,000 public charging stations to fortufy the EV infrastructure, unleash a renewable energy transition, deliver resilient infrastructure, and rebuild the economy. More


Labour Party: Show Us Your Costings

Newshub revelations that National only consulted experts about their discredited tax plan (which may breach international treaties) two days after it was released adds fuel to the call for Luxon to release all advice they received and when. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 