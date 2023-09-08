Police launch online portal as Pt England homicide investigation continues

The homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of Charles Pongi in Pt England last month is continuing to develop well.

Today, Police have launched an online portal as part of an ongoing appeal for footage of the events that took place around Taurima Reserve on 5 August 2023.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says Police are committed to identifying all persons involved and holding them to account.

“This was an appalling display of violence by gang members.

“Detectives are painstakingly working through a significant amount of material that has been gathered in the investigation so far, and we are making good progress.”

Police still need the community’s support as part of the investigation to identify all of those present and involved in the violence at the reserve, Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“There are people in the community that have direct knowledge of the individuals that are involved, and I urge them to do the right thing.

“Contact the Police and nominate suspects, albeit anonymously.”

Police have set up a secure portal which people can anonymously upload any images and footage.

This can be accessed by going to https://pastel.nc3.govt.nz/

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, or by contacting Police on 105 quoting the file number 230805/0100.

© Scoop Media

