Police launch online portal as Pt England homicide investigation continues
Friday, 8 September 2023, 1:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of
Charles Pongi in Pt England last month is continuing to
develop well.
Today, Police have launched an online
portal as part of an ongoing appeal for footage of the
events that took place around Taurima Reserve on 5 August
2023.
Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says Police
are committed to identifying all persons involved and
holding them to account.
“This was an appalling
display of violence by gang members.
“Detectives are
painstakingly working through a significant amount of
material that has been gathered in the investigation so far,
and we are making good progress.”
Police still need
the community’s support as part of the investigation to
identify all of those present and involved in the violence
at the reserve, Detective Inspector Baldwin
says.
“There are people in the community that have
direct knowledge of the individuals that are involved, and I
urge them to do the right thing.
“Contact the Police
and nominate suspects, albeit anonymously.”
Police
have set up a secure portal which people can anonymously
upload any images and footage.
This can be accessed by
going to https://pastel.nc3.govt.nz/
Information
can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on
0800 555 111, or by contacting Police on 105 quoting the
file number
230805/0100.
