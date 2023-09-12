Police Arrest Brazen Daylight Robber

It’s game over for one man who will front court following an aggravated robbery at a gaming venue on Victoria Street on Friday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City CIB, says Police were called at around 12.30pm on Friday after a man allegedly entered the venue and demanded cash, while insinuating he had a weapon.

“An amount of cash was taken before the man fled on foot,” he says.

“The man was identified straight away and is well known to local staff.

“Within 24 hours he was picked up in Counties Manukau on a bus and taken into custody without incident.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says there is no evidence to suggest the man was in possession of a firearm at the time, but the victim was understandably shaken by the incident.

“They have been provided support by Police,” he says.

“We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter and enquiries are ongoing to locate the money.

“Police hope this quick apprehension will bring some reassurance to the wider community.”

A 56-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and will reappear in Manukau District Court at a later date.

