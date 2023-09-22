Fatal Crash – Turangi

A person as died following a single vehicle crash in Turangi late yesterday

evening (21 September 2023).

Emergency services were called at 11:13pm after the car crashed into a

stationary truck on Atirau Road. Unfortunately the driver has died at the

scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is now investigating.

The road is open for traffic.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the deceased.

