Serious Crash - SH26, Komata - Waikato
Friday, 22 September 2023, 5:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a three-vehicle collision on
Pareroa Kopu Road (SH26) Komata.
Police were notified
of the crash at 3:32pm.
Initial indications suggest
there are serious injuries.
Motorists are asked to
avoid the area as diversions are in
place.
