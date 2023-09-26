Commuters advised to plan ahead and expect disruption

Acting Superintendent Wade Jennings, Relieving Wellington District Commander:

Wellington Police are advising commuters in and out of the city to plan ahead as road closures and road works are set to impact CBD traffic from tomorrow.

Part of Hill Street – between Molesworth Street and Guildford Terrace – will be closed to general traffic from midnight tonight, as Police look to manage vehicular movement and access to Parliament ahead of planned protests, including a march from Civic Square to Parliament, on Thursday, 28 September.

Restrictions for general traffic will also be in place for Kate Sheppard Place, and Bunny Street near the bus depot.

Those who live and work in the area will already be aware of significant roadworks near Molesworth/Hawkestone Streets, and on Aitken Street. This will further restrict vehicle movement.

While access to the British High Commission on Hill Street, and residents on Eccleston Hill will be impacted by the road closure, residents will still be able access their homes, and we are working hard to ensure the disruption to residents and nearby businesses is minimal.

Our staff have been out and about visiting local residents and businesses to provide reassurance and visibility of our staff.

Commuters are advised to plan ahead and to expect disruption to normal traffic. The school holiday period provides some relief from usual traffic flows and Police staff will be highly visible around the area.

Road closures – 11:59pm Tuesday 26 September – 12.01am Friday 29

September

• Hill Street closed between Molesworth/Aitken Streets and Guildford

Terrace

• Kate Sheppard Place closed

• Lambton Quay / Bowen Street intersection and Bunny Street near the bus

depot restricted to buses only.

