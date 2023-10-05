Springing Into October With Changeable Weather

Covering period of Thu 05 - Mon 09 October



The start of October has been a masterclass in springtime weather with MetService reporting on hazardous winds, snow about alpine roads and frosts in the first third of the week, followed by somewhat summery, warm and calm days. However, a return to unsettled, cooler conditions is forecast for the weekend.

A Strong Wind Watch has been issued for northwesterly winds across Fiordland and Southland covering most of Friday. These northwesterly gales precede the arrival of our next weather system which is forecast to bring an unsettled period of weather across the country this weekend. The rain kicks off around Fiordland Friday morning before moving northward and reaching the North Island on Saturday.

Alexandra is the hotspot around Aotearoa today (Thursday) with a forecast maximum of 25°C but come Saturday they’ll be lucky to reach 15°C as cold air follows the rainband northward. A southwesterly wind flow sets up across the South Island on Sunday which will keep the temperature down and some showers are possible, more so around southwestern areas.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris warns: “The forecast for Sunday has been very changeable around the North Island so keep up with the latest information, especially if you are returning from school holidays as weather may cause some delays on the roads.”

As we make it into the new working week the southwest flow spreads across the entire country which will keep temperatures below October averages and showers should be expected for those areas open to the southwest.

© Scoop Media

