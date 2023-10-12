Police Launch Homicide Over Death In Ruakākā
Thursday, 12 October 2023, 10:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police in Northland have launched a homicide
investigation after a 24-year-old man was found deceased in
Ruakākā this morning.
Police were called to the
incident at around 4.08am and found a deceased male lying on
Peter Snell Road.
Detective Inspector Al Symonds of
Whangārei CIB says Police are following positive lines of
enquiry to locate those involved.
“We know the
community will be feeling concerned about this incident but
please be rest assured we are doing everything we can to
locate those responsible and hold them to
account.
“We believe this is an isolated incident
and that there is no danger to the public.
“However,
the community can expect to see an increased Police presence
in the area as our enquiries continue.”
A scene
examination has begun where the deceased man was found and
in the surrounding area.
Police have closed Peter
Snell Road along the Tamingi Street and Tamure Place
intersections and motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
We apologise for any inconvenience this will
cause commuters.
Police would like to hear from anyone
who saw suspicious activity in the Peter Snell Road area in
the early hours of Thursday morning, or who has information
that could assist the investigation.
Please call
Police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
referencing file number 231012/4721.
Reports can also
be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
Further updates will be provided as the
investigation
allows.
