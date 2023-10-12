Police Launch Homicide Over Death In Ruakākā

Police in Northland have launched a homicide investigation after a 24-year-old man was found deceased in Ruakākā this morning.

Police were called to the incident at around 4.08am and found a deceased male lying on Peter Snell Road.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds of Whangārei CIB says Police are following positive lines of enquiry to locate those involved.

“We know the community will be feeling concerned about this incident but please be rest assured we are doing everything we can to locate those responsible and hold them to account.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

“However, the community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.”

A scene examination has begun where the deceased man was found and in the surrounding area.

Police have closed Peter Snell Road along the Tamingi Street and Tamure Place intersections and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause commuters.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Peter Snell Road area in the early hours of Thursday morning, or who has information that could assist the investigation.

Please call Police on 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 referencing file number 231012/4721.

Reports can also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation allows.

